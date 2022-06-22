IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Image: Joe Biden
President Joe Biden waits for the beginning of a virtual Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, on June 17, 2022 in Washington.Alex Wong / Getty Images file

Tim Kaine says it's a 'horrible idea' for Biden to meet with MBS

The president is expected to meet with the Saudi Crown prince during his trip to the region next month.

By Bridget Bowman

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said Tuesday that plans for President Joe Biden to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when he travels to the region next month are "an absolutely horrible idea."

Kaine told Meet the Press Now that he would meet with MBS "only after there was some accountability for his involvement" in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. "That doesn't mean I wouldn't talk to the Saudi foreign minister, that doesn't mean I wouldn't meet with the King of Saudi Arabia ... but MBS has a blood stain all over his hands and out intel community and those of other countries have basically said that that's the case."

Biden is traveling to with Saudi Arabia as part of a trip to the Middle East next month, where Biden will also visit Israel and the West Bank.

The visit comes amid soaring gas and oil prices, and it is aimed in part at repairing relations between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, administration officials have said. In 2019, Biden referred to Saudi Arabia as a “pariah” state following the murder of Khashoggi.

While in Saudi Arabia, Biden will also meet with the Gulf Cooperation Council, which consists of leaders from Gulf nations and participate in other bilateral talks.

Bridget Bowman

Bridget Bowman is a deputy editor for NBC's Political Unit. 