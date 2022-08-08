All eyes are on Wisconsin's primaries this week, with both major parties set to nominate a candidate they hope will flip a major seat of power.

In the Senate race, Democrats look to nominate Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to take on GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for the November general election matchup. In the gubernatorial race, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is defending himself against attempts by Republicans to win his office.

Also on Tuesday, two Republicans seeking their party's nomination and the chance to face Evers in a primary will go head to head.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is backed by former Gov. Scott Walker and has spent over $4.2 million on the airwaves backing her bid. She faces businessman Tim Michels, who has spent more than anyone else on TV ads — $9.2 million. Michels also earned the coveted endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who traveled to Wisconsin on Friday to rally with Michels.

Both candidates have spent their own millions, but outside groups have also brought tons of money to the airwaves to back both candidates.

The conservative Club for Growth Action has spent over $1.8 million attacking Kleefisch on the airwaves. Their ads, however, never explicitly endorse Michels.

Another group, Freedom Wisconsin PAC, is backing Kleefisch and has spent over $2.3 million on ads attacking Michels. In one, they tie Michels to Evers and in another they label Michels as a special interest lobbyist.

Freedom Wisconsin is partially funded by Elizabeth Uihlein, wife to Richard Uihlein. The couple founded Uline, a shipping logistics company and are GOP megadonors.

The group that has spent the most of any outside group is called Fighting For Wisconsin. They spent over $4 million to back Kevin Nicholson, who dropped out of the race last month.