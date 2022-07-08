Tim Ryan raises $9.1 million in Ohio Senate race

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, raised $9.1 million in the second fundraising quarter for his Senate campaign, according to figures shared first with NBC News.

Ryan more than doubled his $4.1 million fundraising haul from the first three months of the year, adding nearly 90,000 new donors from April through June, per his campaign. Nearly all of the second quarter contributions were in amounts of $100 or less.

Ryan also hasn’t waited to spend his campaign funds, ending the fundraising quarter on June 30 with nearly $3.6 million on hand.

“Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, Ryan's GOP opponent, has not yet released his fundraising totals. He was forced to spend a sizable amount of his campaign funds to win the GOP primary. Vance beat back a crowded primary field with help from former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Vance in the primary, and venture capitalist Peter Thiel, who funded a super PAC backing Vance.

“While JD Vance relies on Big Tech Billionaires to prop up his campaign, we’re proud to have grassroots support from Ohioans in all 88 counties who know Tim is the only candidate who will fight for them in the Senate,” Ryan campaign spokesperson Jordan Fuja said in a statement.

Since the May 3 primary, Ryan has vastly outspent Vance on the airwaves, per the ad tracking firm AdImpact. Ryan’s campaign has spent $6.4 million on TV and digital ads through Wednesday, while Vance’s campaign has spent just $84,000 on digital ads.

Ryan still faces a tough race in a state that has been trending towards Republicans. Trump carried Ohio by 8 percentage points in 2020, the same margin that he won the Buckeye State in 2016.

The Cook Political Report rates the Ohio Senate race Lean Republican.