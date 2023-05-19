Tim Scott files for president, ahead of official announcement next week

South Carolina GOP Sen. Tim Scott officially filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Friday to launch his campaign for president.

This comes on the same day that campaign sources confirmed that he's launching a $6 million TV and radio ad campaign.

Scott plans to announce his campaign on Monday in his hometown of North Charleston, S.C.

The campaign finance filing is standard procedure for candidates for president. Federal campaign finance law states that within 15 days of referring to yourself as a candidate or spending a major amount of money, you must file your official campaign notice with the FEC.

That seems to be what Scott was doing here, designating himself a candidate for president and naming his campaign committee "Tim Scott for America."

The candidates that have already announced campaigns for the Republican nomination include former President Donald Trump, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Others expected to jump in besides Scott include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, while others including New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu continue to look at the race too.