Sen. Tim Scott speaks onstage during the Vision 2024 National Conservative Forum
Sen. Tim Scott. Logan Cyrus / AFP via Getty Images

Tim Scott hosting donor summit, traveling to early states as he nears decision on 2024 bid

Scott is planning a donor summit next month, as well as travel to key presidential nominating early states.

By Ali Vitali, Ryan Nobles and Liz Brown-Kaiser

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is inching closer to making a decision about entering the race for president, according to a source familiar with his plans. 

Scott plans to host a donor summit in Charleston, S.C. next month and also is making plans to travel to Iowa and New Hampshire. He’ll travel to Iowa on April 12 and New Hampshire on April 13.

NBC News previously reported that Scott was among several rumored and declared presidential candidates who addressed GOP donors at the conservative Club for Growth conference in Palm Beach, Florida earlier this month.

Scott has been on the road for weeks teasing a potential presidential run, including in Iowa last month as part of his "Faith in America" tour.

Also Wednesday, Scott reacted for the first time to the possibility of an indictment of former President Donald Trump, attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as someone who wants to "weaponize the law against his political enemies."

"President Trump is a victim of that," he added.

