Tim Scott launches first TV ad of presidential campaign

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who launched his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination on Monday, is out with his first TV ad.

In the ad, Scott addresses viewers directly, saying, "I rose from a child of poverty to a candidate for President of the United States."

Scott credited his mother for his strong faith and upbringing before attacking "Biden liberals" and "the radical left."

"I was raised by a single mother in poverty. She taught me to have stubborn faith, faith in God, faith in ourselves, and faith in America," Scott says in the ad.

Later, he adds, "It pains my soul to see the Biden liberals attacking every rung of the ladder that helped me climb."

"To the radical left that says we’re an evil, declining country, I say the truth of MY life disproves YOUR lie," Scott continues.

According to a press release from Scott's campaign, the ad is part of a $6 million ad buy in Iowa and New Hampshire, which hold the first GOP caucus and primary of the presidential nominating cycle. Scott is set to spent about $389,000 on ads over the next week in media markets covering Iowa and New Hampshire, according to AdImpact, an ad-tracking firm.

Scott is not the first Republican presidential candidate to launch his own TV ads, but his early plans include more spending than any other candidate so far.

Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who launched his campaign earlier this year, has spent $1.2 million so far on TV ads, per AdImpact.

Former President Donald Trump, who announced his campaign in November, has spent about $569,000 on national TV ads this year.

But, Trump's super PAC, MAGA Inc., has spent over $12 million on TV ads, mostly attacking Florida GOP Gov. Ron Desantis, who is expected to launch his campaign for president soon.

An outside group backing DeSantis, Never Back Down, has spent $10 million so far on their own campaign ads boosting DeSantis.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee have spent a combined $1.6 million so far on campaign ads for Biden's re-election bid.