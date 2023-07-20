Tim Scott to raise money across six states over next month

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s upcoming travel schedule will include an intense focus on campaign fundraising, according to an event list confirmed by NBC News, after Scott was off the trail for stretches of July due to his Senate schedule.

Scott has had just six public campaign stops scheduled in July— all of them in Iowa and New Hampshire, where his campaign has also launched multi-million dollar ad buys. The super PAC backing Scott is also spending millions on the air in those states, with plans to add more in the fall and winter.

But even as public events remain minimal, things are about to get busier for Scott on the fundraising circuit. His upcoming schedule will take him to six different states over the next month as he huddles with donors in Colorado, California, Maine, New York, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The Washington Post first reported the money moves, which were then confirmed by NBC News.

The busy schedule provides a glimpse into the intense fundraising operation that saw Scott build up tens of millions of dollars in his Senate account before even entering the presidential race. At the end of this second quarter, his campaign boasted $21 million cash on hand— the most of any Republican candidate apart from Donald Trump. That cash has been quickly parlayed into TV and digital ads in critical early states, with the campaign — and the super PAC — outspending a number of GOP rivals on the airwaves early.

Among the stops on Scott’s list: a fundraising event hosted by the Republican party of Orange County and the California Women’s Leadership Association on Monday, July 31, where the group is seeking to collect between $3,000 and $7,500 for per table sold. CNN previously reported that an Aug. 8 fundraising event in Bridgehampton, New York will ask for $1,000 to $3,300 per person.

Scott’s stops in Milwaukee — around the time of the first debate — track with the natural flow of the campaign trail, but other stops in states like Tennessee and Colorado dovetail with the deep ties Scott has with key Republican figures from those states. Former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam serves as the national co-chair for the campaign, and former Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner co-chairs TIM PAC.