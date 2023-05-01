Tim Scott's 'major announcement' won't be the last big moment for the 2024 field

South Carolina GOP Sen. Tim Scott on Sunday said that he would make a "major announcement" later this month, signaling that he'll officially jump into the presidential race soon after announcing his exploratory committee last month.

That would make Scott the sixth major Republican candidate for president, following campaign launches from former President Donald Trump, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, conservative media host Larry Elder and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

But, there are at least 10 other Republican public figures who've toyed with the idea of running. Here's a list of who they are and what they've done to signal they might be interested in launching a presidential campaign.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

DeSantis is widely expected to run and may announce his campaign as soon as this month.

Most recently, he embarked on a whirlwind global trade tour, stopping in Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom. In the U.K., though, business leaders who met with him were underwhelmed, telling Politico he was “horrendous” and “low-wattage."

He's also been under national scrutiny over a fight with Disney, which escalated last week as the company filed a lawsuit against DeSantis for what it called "a targeted campaign of government retaliation."

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Pence is also widely expected to run for president, and he recently told CBS News that if he decided to run, he would make an announcement "well before late June."

The former vice president could face attacks from Trump, who blames Pence for not joining his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021.

Most recently, Politico reports that a super PAC built to support Pence's presidential run is ramping up and is expected to launch soon, ahead of his official presidential campaign announcement.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu

Sununu has been vocal in recent weeks about his opposition to Trump.

"Republicans want someone who can win in November of '24. Donald Trump is a loser," Sununu told "Meet the Press" last week.

In February, Sununu launched a political nonprofit organization, an action widely viewed as a first step toward a campaign. But he has yet to make any more moves toward an actual launch.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

Christie ran for president in 2016 but dropped out following the New Hampshire primary and later supplied a high-profile endorsement to Trump. Recently, he's been critical of Trump and called for Republicans to stand up to the former president.

"You’re not going to beat someone by closing your eyes, clicking your heels together three times and saying, ‘There’s no place like home,'" he said at a recent event in New Hampshire.

Christie said at the event that he would make a decision by mid-May about whether to run for president.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Noem is a rising star in the Republican party and easily won re-election in November. Shortly after Trump announced he would run for president again, Noem told the New York Times she did not believe Trump would offer "the best chance," for Republicans to take back the White House in 2024.

She hasn't made any public steps toward launching a campaign, but she hasn't definitively ruled out a campaign either.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Youngkin ran a successful Republican campaign in a Democratic-leaning state in 2021, leading a victorious statewide GOP ticket in Virginia just months after Trump left office.

He has dodged questions about whether he'll run for president, saying he's focused on leading Virginia. Last week, he traveled to Asia on a trade mission and continued to avoid a definitive answer about whether he'll seek the Republican presidential nomination.

Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney

Cheney was one of Trump's most vocal critics while she served in the House and was the only Republican member of a committee investigating his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

She lost her bid for re-election to a primary challenger, now-Rep. Harriet Hageman, who was endorsed by Trump.

Cheney made waves last year when she said she was thinking about running for president in 2024, but she hasn't made any public steps toward a campaign since then.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

Suarez is publicly weighing a presidential run and told a local news station in April that he would decide "shortly" whether to run for president.

According to a profile by the Miami Herald, Suarez has offered some opinions on local and statewide issues, but he has been careful not to cross DeSantis.

He seems to be seriously considering a campaign, though, even traveling to New Hampshire in late April to speak at the Institute of Politics.

Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd

Hurd left Congress in 2021 after serving three terms. He has remained largely out of the public eye since he left Congress, but his name has been thrown around as a potential presidential contender.

He added fuel to that fire just this week when he spoke at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's conference in Iowa.