Tim Scott’s super PAC donates $5 million to GOP Senate group

A super PAC tied to Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is donating $5 million to Senate Republicans’ main outside group as the party works to take control of the chamber in November.

The Scott group, known as the Opportunity Matters Fund, is contributing to the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell that has spent millions on Senate races across the country. A spokesman for SLF confirmed the contribution to NBC News.

The $5 million sum is a fraction of the cash in Senate Leadership Fund’s campaign account — the group had $104.8 million on hand as of June 30. But the donation is a sign that Scott, who is also a potential presidential candidate in 2024, is willing to leverage his own fundraising strength to help the rest of the party.

“Senator Tim Scott is a valued voice and leader within the Republican conference who appreciates winning the majority is an all hands on deck effort,” SLF president Steven Law said in a statement. “These funds will allow us to amp up the volume in pursuing multiple pickup opportunities to achieve a Republican majority next Congress.”

Opportunity Matters Fund has spent $7 million in independent expenditures so far this election cycle in House and Senate races, per campaign finance filings. The group has spent more than $6 million on ads, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact, launching ads in battleground states that prominently feature the South Carolina senator.

Scott is up for re-election himself this year, but he is favored to win his race. The Cook Political Report rates the race Solid Republican.