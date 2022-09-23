Trump allies launch new super PAC

Allies of former President Donald Trump are launching a new super PAC, “MAGA, Inc.,” with plans to engage in the upcoming midterms and beyond.

The new super PAC, first reported by Politico, will be the main vehicle for spending on behalf of Trump’s political interests in 2022. It comes some Republicans have called on Trump to spend his massive campaign war chest to support GOP candidates.

Trump's leadership PAC, Save America, had $98 million on hand as of Aug. 31, per recent Federal Election Commission filings, with more stockpiled by other related committees. But so far he has spent little on behalf of Trump-backed candidates, in part because of federal spending limits for leadership PACs.

Save America has given $5.1 million to other GOP groups, mainly to bolster his preferred candidates running in primaries, including two candidates challenging Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp and Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney.

Trump will be able to transfer money from Save America to MAGA, Inc., and the new super PAC will have no limits on the funds it can raise from individual donors. There have been no formal commitments made yet to spend on Trump-backed candidates by this new super PAC.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich will helm the new super PAC and confirmed the plans and structure for the super PAC to NBC News. Budowich has served as a right-hand adviser to Trump since serving in the White House.

The super PAC will also bring on other notable names, including adviser Chris LaCivita, pollster Tony Fabrizio & fundraiser Meredith O’Rourke.

This super PAC is expected to expand Trump’s political apparatus, which has been limited to a small team since Trump left the White House, especially ahead of a potential presidential bid in 2024.