Trump announces raising over $6 million since federal indictment news

Former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign said Wednesday that it has raised $6.6 million since news of his federal indictment broke, including more than $4.5 million online.

In an announcement, the campaign said an additional $2.1 million came in at a pre-planned fundraiser Tuesday night at Trump's Bedminster golf course in New Jersey.

Altogether, that's a bit more than half of the $12 million Trump's campaign previously announced raising in the six days following the news in late March that he had been indicted in New York City. That indictment alleged that Trump violated New York state law when paying an adult film actress to stay quiet about an alleged affair.

In the statement, the campaign pointed to "steadfast support" from "grassroots Patriots" as Trump faces federal charges alleging that he mishandled more than 100 classified documents that were found at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after his presidential term ended.

Trump's campaign has sent out numerous fundraising emails asking for donations since he revealed that he had been indicted again. One read: "The Democrats truly believe this witch hunt will finally be the end. Well, it is the end, just not for our America First Movement. Today marks the beginning of the end of Crooked Joe’s corrupt presidency. Please make a contribution of ANY amount – truly, even just $1 – to peacefully DEFEND our movement from the never-ending witch hunts."