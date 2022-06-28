Trump appears alongside Blake Masters in new campaign ad

Former President Donald Trump joins Blake Masters on screen in a new ad out this week in Arizona.

Masters, who is running for the Republican nomination for Senate, earned Trump's endorsement earlier this month.

"I endorse Blake because he will protect our border, he stands for life and he's strong on election fraud," Trump says in the commercial.

"Frankly, he's strong on everything needed to keep Arizona First," the former president adds.

Trump has appeared in direct-to-camera appeals for other candidates in this cycle, including Adam Laxalt, a Senate candidate in Nevada, and Kari Lake, a candidate for governor in Arizona.

One difference here, though, is that Trump names and bashes Masters' GOP opponents in this ad.

"Mark Brnovich and Jim Lamon, on the other hand, will only let you down," he says, before adding, "Blake Masters has my complete and total endorsement."

Brnovich, Lamon and Masters are in a heated race for the Republican nomination, with the primary election still over a month away. Recent polls only showed Masters leading the primary battle after Trump endorsed him.

Lamon has so far spent the most on ads, having dropped over $6 million on the airwaves, according to AdImpact, an ad-tracking firm. Masters has spent just over $700,000 on ads in the same period.

Whoever wins the nomination will then face a tough fight against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.