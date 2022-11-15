Trump-backed candidates see mixed success in midterms 

Former President Donald Trump is known to tout his win-loss record for candidates he’s endorsed, but the actual results paint a murkier picture when it comes to candidates who faced competitive races.

In the contests the NBC News Decision Desk is projecting, 195 Trump-backed candidates have won their races, 30 have lost, six are in races not yet called and two are headed to runoffs. (The Decision Desk does not call all statewide races, and does not project winners in legislative or local elections, so those were excluded from the count.)

But two-thirds of those candidates were not in races the NBC News Political Unit considered competitive, based on political dynamics of those races and ad spending.

Of the competitive races overall, 42 Trump-backed candidates won, 29 lost, six are in races not yet called and two are headed to runoffs.

And a candidate was more likely to lose a competitive race if he or she echoed Trump's lies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Twenty-eight of the 29 who lost denied or cast doubt on Biden's victory.

In competitive statewide contests that the Decision Desk is projecting, Trump-endorsed candidates saw an even number of wins and losses — 19 in each category.

Here are the Trump-backed candidates who won competitive governor, Senate and Secretary of State races, many of whom are incumbents:

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul

North Carolina Sen.-elect Ted Budd

Ohio Sen.-elect J.D. Vance

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley

Utah Sen. Mike Lee

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose

And here are the Trump-backed candidates who lost competitive governor, Senate and Secretary of State races (all but Leora Levy of Connecticut cast doubt on the 2020 presidential election result):

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake

Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey

Kansas gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt

Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox

Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon

Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen

New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin

Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano

Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels

Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters

Connecticut Senate candidate Leora Levy

Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt

New Hampshire Senate candidate Don Bolduc

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz

Arizona Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem

Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo

Minnesota Secretary of State candidate Kim Crockett

The two Trump-backed Senate candidates heading to runoffs include Georgia’s Herschel Walker and Alaska’s Kelly Tshibaka. Georgia will hold a runoff election next month, while Alaska is heading to instant runoffs under the state’s ranked choice voting systems.

And six candidates Trump endorsed are in races that have not yet been called: Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy; former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who is running for the state’s at-large House seat; Arizona Attorney General candidate Abraham Hamadeh; Kevin Kiley, who is running for California’s open 3rd District; and GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Ken Calvert of California.