Trump-backed PAC has spent over $16 million in the midterms

MAGA Inc., a super PAC backed by former President Donald Trump, has added money to their existing ad buys for the Senate races in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking firm.

This brings the group's total spending to $16.4 million so far this cycle.

The group has so far spent $3.9 million boosting Republican Blake Masters in Arizona's Senate race, $3.6 million boosting Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia's Senate race and $3.4 million boosting Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's Senate race.

Each of the ads attack the Democratic candidate in the state's Senate race, highlighting the candidates' closeness to Biden, their record on crime and rising inflation.

The PAC has also boosted Republican J.D. Vance in Ohio's Senate race, Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada's Senate race and Republican Tudor Dixon in Michigan's race for governor.

In Ohio the group has spent $2.4 million, In Nevada they've spent $2.1 million and Michigan, they've spent $1 million.

The group didn't start running ads in this year's midterm elections until early October, when MAGA Inc. jumped in to boost Oz and Vance.

But, Trump personally did appear in several ads for his preferred candidates over the last ten months.

MAGA Inc. is among the top 100 spenders in this year's midterms, compared to other candidates and outside groups. And, all of the candidates the group supports were endorsed by Trump in their respective primaries.