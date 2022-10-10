Trump-backed super PAC spends in more key primlary states

MAGA Inc., former President Donald Trump's super PAC, has booked spending in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia ahead of next month's midterm elections, building on earlier spending in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

So far, the group has booked just over $1 million worth of ads, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking firm. That includes $400,000 worth of ads in Ohio, $257,000 worth of ads in Arizona, $248,000 worth of ads in Pennsylvania, $207,000 worth of ads in Georgia and $111,000 worth of ads in Nevada.

Each state features a Trump-backed candidate running for Senate. In Georgia, football star Herschel Walker holds the Republican nomination, in Pennsylvania it's TV doctor Mehmet Oz, in Arizona it's tech executive Blake Masters, in Nevada it's former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt and in Ohio it's celebrity author J.D. Vance.

AdImpact has tracked three of the actual ads airing in these states so far and all of them attack Democratic candidates rather than boosting Republican candidates.

In Nevada, the commercial blasts Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., for spurring inflation.

"Cortez Masto rubber stamped Biden's reckless spending and sent inflation to a 40-year high," the narrator in that ad says.

In Pennsylvania, the MAGA Inc. ad attacks Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate, over his role on the state's pardon board, alleging Fetterman is soft on crime.

"John Fetterman wants ruthless killers, muggers and rapists back on our streets and he wants them back now," the narrator in the ad says.

In Ohio, the group's ad blasts Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee for Senate for being too cozy with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden.

"Tim Ryan voted the liberal party line 100% of the time," the narrator in that ad says.

So far, the group hasn't revealed if they plan to spend more and whether they plan to book more airtime in other states.