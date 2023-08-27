Trump campaign reports a record $4.18 million single-day fundraising haul after Georgia mug shot

The mugshot seen around the world has given Donald Trump his largest single-day fundraising paycheck yet, according to his campaign.

The former president's 2024 campaign reported that it has raised $7.1 million since he was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia and his had mug shot taken on Thursday evening.

The campaign also reported that he raised $4.18 million on Friday, marking the single-highest 24-hour period of the campaign to date. NBC News cannot independently verify these figures, which were first reported by Politico, until future FEC reports are released.

Less than two hours after the mugshot was taken, Trump’s online campaign store began selling t-shirts with his instantly viral mugshot emblazoned on the front.

Before he landed back in Bedminster, New Jersey, after he was released on a $200,000 bond, Trump posted his mug shot to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, for the first time in two-and-a-half years, with a link to his campaign fundraising site.

His official campaign store is currently selling a series of mugshot-related merchandise items, including mugs, Koozies as well as signed mugshot posters. The campaign did not respond when asked how much money it had raised from those items alone.

Similar to its approach after Trump's three previous criminal indictments this year, the Trump campaign homed in on indictment-focused fundraising emails and text messages almost immediately after his arrest last week.

A Friday email from the Trump campaign had his booking number — P01135809 — as the subject line, and the body of the email contained his mugshot, a screenshot of his physical descriptors recorded during booking, as well as the question: “But how many are willing to be arrested as an INNOCENT MAN for refusing to bend a knee before the corrupt political ruling class?”

The campaign has reported $19 million in total fundraising since Trump plead not guilty three and a half weeks ago to separate charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith that he engaged in criminal conspiracies aimed at subverting the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Organic money has skyrocketed, especially after President Trump tweeted out the picture along with the website,” Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump's campaign, told NBC News.