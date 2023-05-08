IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

Image: Jeff Landry
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry talks to reporters outside the Supreme Court, Jan. 7, 2022.Evan Vucci / AP file

Trump endorses Landry in Louisiana gubernatorial race

Landry already has the backing of the state Republican Party ahead of the fall "jungle primary."

By Ben Kamisar

Former President Donald Trump is backing Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's bid for governor, giving the GOP frontrunner a big boost ahead of this fall's election.

Landry's campaign revealed the announcement in a social media post featuring a video of Trump standing alongside Landry while endorsing him.

"He has been a fantastic attorney general, he wants to stop campaign. He loves the people of Louisiana just like I do," Trump says.

Landry had already been seen as the frontrunner in a crowded field that includes state Treasurer John Schroder, state Senator Sharon Hewitt and state Rep. Richard Nelson. Along with Trump's backing, Landry has already been endorsed by the state Republican Party, among others.

Louisiana's November elections give Republicans a great chance to take back control of the governorship after eight years of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is term-limited. Former state Department of Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson is the Democratic frontrunner.

The state holds what's called a "jungle primary," where candidates run on one ballot in November regardless of party. If no candidate wins a majority then, which is likely, the top two candidates move on to a runoff.

Ben Kamisar

Ben Kamisar is a deputy political editor in NBC's Political Unit. 