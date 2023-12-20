Trump fundraises off of Colorado decision, after past legal clashes boosted donations

Former President Donald Trump is looking to capitalize on a recent Colorado Supreme Court decision to bar him from the state's primary ballot, sending out multiple fundraising pitches in the hours after the decision.

The fundraising emails are another reminder that Trump's legal clashes have helped fill his campaign coffers.

A campaign finance report from WinRed, the main GOP online fundraising platform, showed that Trump's best online fundraising days over first six months of the year coincided with his indictments and arraignments.

Trump's single best online fundraising day came on April 4, when Trump was arraigned in Manhattan as part of a hush money case. Trump's campaign and joint fundraising committee raised $3.9 million that day alone.

The platform's filing covering the second half of the year is due to the Federal Election Commission on Jan. 31.

The latest legal clash came this week when Colorado's high court ruled that Trump had participated in an insurrection, and that placing Trump's name on the ballot would violate the U.S. constitution.

The decision could actually boost Trump by uniting the GOP behind him, with even his Republican rivals rushing to criticize the ruling. And while the Trump campaign was confident the U.S. Supreme Court would block the state court's ruling, the campaign was also looking to cash in on the news.

"REMOVED FROM THE BALLOT," read a subject line from a fundraising email sent early Wednesday afternoon, following at least two pitches sent Tuesday night after the court's decision.

The fundraising email urged supporters, "Please make a contribution to join the fight to keep my name on the 2024 ballot and peacefully defend YOUR right to vote."