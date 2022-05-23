Trump gives to groups backing Perdue, Hageman ahead of key primaries

Former President Donald Trump's political group made big-money donations to two groups backing allies in key primaries, new campaign finance disclosures show.

Trump's Save America PAC (one of the groups Trump uses for political purposes) gave $2.64 million to Take Back Georgia, a group that's backing former Republican Sen. David Perdue's gubernatorial primary challenge against Gov. Brian Kemp, in April. Take Back Georgia has spent $2.2 million on TV ads in the race per the ad-tracking firm AdImpact— one of their ads features Trump criticizing Kemp and backing Perdue.

Trump also gave $500,000 to Wyoming Values, an outside group that's backing the Trump-endorsed Republican Harriet Hageman in her primary bid against Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

Perdue's primary race is on May 24, while Hageman's is on Aug. 16.

The new filings from Save America also show the group gave $150,000 to the Republican National Committee, and spent about $745,000 on legal consulting, more than $160,000 on staff payroll and about $17,000 at one of Trump's New York hotels.