Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 15, 2022.Andrew Harnik / AP file

Trump to host initial campaign event in South Carolina

The event will be the first since the former president announced his intention to run in November.

By Alexandra Marquez and Vaughn Hillyard

Former President Donald Trump will hold a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina later this month, NBC News has confirmed.

The event, first reported by Politico, will be the first of Trump's 2024 campaign for president since he first announced his candidacy in November. It's also Trump's first campaign stop this cycle outside of Florida.

Trump was the first Republican to announce a 2024 campaign, having made it official in November, and he remains the lone announced GOP candidate despite growing attention on other potential Republican standard bearers.

At least half a dozen names — including Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Sen. Rick Scott and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — have been floated as possible contenders for the GOP nomination.

On the Democratic side, Biden has stated that he hasn't yet made an official decision about running for re-election, but reportedly intends to do so.

Regardless of whether Biden runs again, it's possible that Trump could have a tough time getting the Republican nomination for the third presidential cycle in a row.

