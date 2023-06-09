After Trump indictment, it’s going to be a busy weekend on 2024 trail

Get ready for what stands to be a busy weekend in the Republican presidential race, following frontrunner Donald Trump’s federal indictment Thursday in the probe of his handling of classified documents.

The action starts in North Carolina, where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses the state Republican convention in Greensboro on Friday night at 6:30 pm ET. Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the gathering on Saturday at 12:30 pm ET. And then Trump, the former president, delivers the keynote address on Saturday night at 6:30 pm ET.

It’s the first time that all three — Trump, DeSantis and Pence — will appear at the same event as declared candidates.

Also on Saturday, before he speaks in North Carolina, Trump will address Georgia’s state Republican convention in Columbus, Ga. His remarks are expected around 2:30 pm ET.

And in more activity on Saturday, DeSantis is set to appear at an event in Tulsa, Okla., marking the governor’s first stop in the Sooner State as a declared candidate. The appearance is being hosted by the DeSantis-backed Never Back Down Super PAC.

Meanwhile, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, another newly minted Republican presidential hopeful, is going to be stumping across New Hampshire as well on Saturday. The self-funding candidate has also started laying down a multi-million dollar TV buy to run in Iowa and New Hampshire next week.