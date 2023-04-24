IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Former President Donald Trump in Columbia, S.C., on Jan. 28, 2023.
Trump leads DeSantis, GOP primary field in new NBC poll

No other candidate hits double-digits in the poll of GOP primary voters.

By Ben Kamisar

Former President Donald Trump holds 15-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a new NBC News poll of the race for the Republican presidential nomination — and the two men the only candidates to win double-digit support from GOP primary voters.

The former president leads the field with 46% of Republican primary voters, followed by DeSantis at 31%. Former Vice President Mike Pence sits at 6%, followed by former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who are all tied at 3%. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, the only other politician specifically named to GOP primary voters by the interviewers conducting the poll, is at 2%.

Trump commands support from the majority of Republican primary voters without a college education, who consider themselves "very conservative," those between the ages of 50 and 64, and those who see themselves as primarily supporters of Trump over the Republican Party as a whole.

DeSantis does not win a majority of any major demographic subgroup, but he does best among younger voters and has support from 49% of those who say they support the Republican Party over Trump.

While Trump still wins a plurality of GOP primary voters with at least a college degree (38%), the majority back another candidate. Twenty-eight percent say they support DeSantis, 8% choose Pence, 6% choose Haley, 4% choose either Hutchinson or Ramaswamy, and 3% choose Scott.

But while Trump and DeSantis are beginning to go at each other, it's clear that for many GOP primary voters, they're the two top options: about two-thirds have Trump and DeSantis as their first and second choices in the GOP primary field.

It's the latest national poll to show Trump with a significant lead over DeSantis, even as DeSantis has performed well in head-to-head matchups against Biden (which this poll did not test).

The NBC News poll also asked GOP primary voters what characteristics they were looking for in a nominee, without naming a specific candidate.

A WordCloud from the April 2023 NBC News PollNBC News

The NBC News poll was conducted April 14-18 of 1,000 adults — including 861 reached by cell phone — and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.

The margin of error for the poll’s 800 registered voters is plus-minus 3.46 percentage points, and the margin of error among the 292 Republican primary voters is plus-minus 5.99 percentage points.

