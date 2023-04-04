Trump leads New Hampshire GOP primary poll

Former President Donald Trump tops a new GOP primary poll in New Hampshire released Monday, with Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu the only two candidates to hit double digits in the early primary state.

Trump leads the new poll from the Saint Anselm College Survey Center at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics with 42% of those who the institute rates as "intending to vote in the Republican presidential primary" saying they'd most likely back him. Behind him is DeSantis at 29%, Sununu at 14%, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley at 4% and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy at 3%.

Although President Joe Biden isn't facing any serious challenge to his re-nomination if he decides to run, the poll also tested Democrats.

Thirty-four percent of those intending to vote in the Democratic primary say they'd most likely support Biden, followed by a slew of candidates not expected to run against Biden — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (18%), former first lady Michelle Obama (14%) and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders (11%).

Biden's job approval in the state among all registered voters sits at 45%, with 54% disapproving. And Democrats lead on the generic congressional ballot 46% to the GOP's 38%.

St. Anselm polled 1,320 registered New Hampshire voters on cell phones from March 28-30. The poll's overall margin of error is +/- 2.7%, while the margin for the GOP electorate is +/- 4% and the Democratic sample's error margin is +/- 4.1%.