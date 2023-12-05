Trump picks up another Senate endorsement from Kevin Cramer

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., announced Monday night that he is endorsing former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary, handing Trump another Senate endorsement.

"Lets consolidate Republican support around the leader of our GOP and ensure a Republican victory in 2024," Cramer wrote in a post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Cramer had previously backed North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who ended his presidential campaign earlier on Monday.

Trump has been leading his rivals for the GOP nomination in congressional endorsements, racking up around 80 endorsements from House members and more than two dozen from GOP senators.

Burgum and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., were the only two other presidential candidates who had support from Republican senators. Scott dropped out of the race last month.

The last time a member of Congress endorsed a candidate other than Trump was back in late June, when Indiana GOP Rep. Larry Buchson endorsed former Vice President Mike Pence, who has also since dropped out of the race.