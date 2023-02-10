Trump picks up his fifth Senate endorsement

Former President Donald Trump picked up his fifth Senate endorsement on Friday, with Sen. Markwayne Mullin backing Trump's presidential run.

The Oklahoma Republican tweeted on Friday that he was "proud to endorse the strongest president of my lifetime."

Mullin was elected to the Senate in a special election last year, with Trump’s endorsement. And he isn’t the only new senator returning the favor.

First-term Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance has also endorsed Trump, whose endorsement helped Vance win last year's GOP primary. The three other senators backing Trump include Missouri's Eric Schmitt, Alabama's Tommy Tuberville and South Carolina's Lindsey Graham.

Trump endorsed nearly 300 candidates in the 2022 midterms, but so far just over two dozen lawmakers and government officials have endorsed Trump's presidential campaign.

Along the five senators, 17 members of Congress have endorsed Trump, as well as one governor — South Carolina's Henry McMaster.