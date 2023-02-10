IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: FBI searches Mike Pence's home in Indiana for more classified documents

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

Markwayne Mullin
Markwayne Mullin at a news conference outside the Capitol, on May 12, 2022.Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images file

Trump picks up his fifth Senate endorsement

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., endorsed Trump's presidential campaign on Friday.

By Bridget Bowman, Garrett Haake and Olympia Sonnier

Former President Donald Trump picked up his fifth Senate endorsement on Friday, with Sen. Markwayne Mullin backing Trump's presidential run.

The Oklahoma Republican tweeted on Friday that he was "proud to endorse the strongest president of my lifetime."

Mullin was elected to the Senate in a special election last year, with Trump’s endorsement. And he isn’t the only new senator returning the favor.

First-term Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance has also endorsed Trump, whose endorsement helped Vance win last year's GOP primary. The three other senators backing Trump include Missouri's Eric Schmitt, Alabama's Tommy Tuberville and South Carolina's Lindsey Graham.

Trump endorsed nearly 300 candidates in the 2022 midterms, but so far just over two dozen lawmakers and government officials have endorsed Trump's presidential campaign.

Along the five senators, 17 members of Congress have endorsed Trump, as well as one governor — South Carolina's Henry McMaster.

Bridget Bowman

Bridget Bowman is a deputy editor for NBC's Political Unit. 

Garrett Haake

Garrett Haake is an NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent.

Olympia Sonnier

Olympia Sonnier is a field producer for NBC News. 