Former President Donald Trump will travel to Wisconsin next Friday to rally with his pick for the state's GOP gubernatorial primary, businessman Tim Michels.

Trump's June endorsement shook up the primary where former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who served under former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, appeared to be the frontrunner. Walker had told NBC at the time of the endorsement that he had emailed Trump about Kleefisch, but the former president ultimately endorsed her opponent.