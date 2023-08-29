Trump releases 10-minute video of Democrats questioning past elections

The Trump campaign has released its longest video yet — a 10-minute dive into Democrats questioning election results.

The video, posted to Truth Social on Monday evening, claims that Trump is being prosecuted by “for raising questions about the accuracy of the 2020 election,” in reference to the indictments he faces over election interference in Fulton County, Georgia, and Washington, D.C. Notably, Trump’s charges in these cases are not for questioning the election results but for allegedly using unlawful means in an attempt to subvert the 2020 election results.

The video, titled, “Summer Blockbuster The Movie,” trawls through the 20 years of clips of Democrats questioning the integrity of past elections, starting with the 2000 presidential election between George W. Bush and Al Gore. Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and others are clipped together questioning the legitimacy of the election, which included a Florida recount and issues with voting equipment there.

The video then moves on to the 2004 presidential election between Bush and John Kerry, Clinton’s 2016 election loss to Trump, and Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams’ 2018 gubernatorial loss in her state, where she spoke out afterward about voter suppression.

Trump's campaign did not respond to questioning if the video will air in any television markets or elsewhere in the coming weeks.

The release of this video comes as the Trump campaign leans into the four criminal indictments against the former president as fundraising opportunities. The Trump campaign announced on Tuesday that their new end-of-month fundraising goal was $2,313,827 — Trump’s booking number when arrested in Fulton County last Thursday.