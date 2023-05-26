Trump still dominating 2024 endorsement race, DeSantis' launch generates little movement

Former President Donald Trump has racked up more endorsements from prominent GOP officials than the rest of the current presidential candidates combined, even as the Republican field continues to grow.

In the first 24 hours hours since Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his campaign, two members of his Cabinet voiced their support — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez. But one member of Florida's congressional delegation, GOP Rep. Daniel Webster, said Thursday that he'd be endorsing Trump.

Only one Florida member of Congress so far — Rep. Laurel Lee, who served in DeSantis' administration as secretary of state — has backed the governor.

That means DeSantis, also a former congressman, doesn't have the support of the majority of his home state's House delegation, with 12 of the 20 House Republicans from Florida backing Trump. The state's two GOP senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, have not endorsed in the primary.

So far Trump has support from 51 House members, more than 20 percent of the GOP conference, according to an analysis of endorsements by the NBC News political unit. In the first two days of his campaign, Trump racked up 17 endorsements from members of Congress as well as Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Tuberville is one of 10 GOP senators who have endorsed Trump's presidential run. Two governors — West Virginia's Jim Justice and South Carolina's Henry McMaster — have also backed Trump.

DeSantis, meanwhile, has support from five members of Congress. In addition to Lee, GOP Reps. Chip Roy of Texas, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Bob Good of Virginia backed DeSantis before he officially jumped into the race. And Georgia GOP Rep. Rich McCormick endorsed DeSantis several hours before his Tuesday campaign launch.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., also launched a presidential run this week with support from two of his Republican Senate colleagues, both rom South Dakota: John Thune, who also serves in GOP leadership, and Mike Rounds.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley launched her presidential run in February with an endorsement from a fellow South Carolina Republican, Rep. Ralph Norman. But she has not picked up additional endorsements from any members of Congress since then.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has also been weighing a run for president. His brother, Indiana GOP Rep. Greg Pence, previously said he would back Pence if he runs.