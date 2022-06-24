Trump took entitlements off the table. One of his 2022 candidates just put them back on

One of the secrets to Donald Trump’s political success in 2016 was that he ruled out cuts and reforms to entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare — which polls find unpopular and which hurt past GOP candidates that advocated for them.

“I will do everything within my power not to touch Social Security, to leave it the way it is," Trump said in his first presidential campaign.

But at a candidate forum Thursday in Arizona, a Trump-endorsed Senate candidate — Blake Masters — floated the idea of privatizing Social Security, according to CNN.

“My kids, they are not going to receive Social Security. And we need fresh and innovative thinking,” Masters said. “Maybe we should privatize Social Security. Private retirement accounts. Get the government out of it.”