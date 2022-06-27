Here's where Trump's endorsement is on the line in Tuesday's primaries

Former President Donald Trump is putting his endorsement record on the line in two more competitive primaries in Illinois, while the rest of his favored candidates in tomorrow's contests aren't expected to face a serious challenge.

The two Illinois candidates with Trump's blessing are running to the right of a sitting member of Congress and a gubernatorial hopeful who had been seen as the favorite in the GOP primary until recently.

GOP Rep. Mary Miller is hoping Trump's endorsement can help her defeat fellow Republican Rep. Rodney Davis in a member-on-member primary sparked by redistricting. Miller is a freshman congresswoman who sparked controversy when she invoked a quote from Adolf Hitler in her first days in office, and again this past weekend when she appeared with Trump at a rally to thank him for "the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday." (Her campaign says she misspoke and meant to mention the recent abortion ruling.)

Trump's other big endorsement in the state is state Sen. Darren Bailey, whose gubernatorial bid has seen a surge of momentum in recent weeks. Bailey's been running to the right of Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin in the primary, but Democrats have spent millions of dollars attacking Irvin in the hopes of sinking his primary hopes. The former president endorsed Bailey on Saturday, days before the primary, at his rally in the state.

Trump decided to take a pass instead of endorsing in other competitive races on Tuesday's calendar — including the Senate races in Oklahoma and Colorado, as well as the gubernatorial races in New York and Colorado.

Trump's other endorsed candidates are expected to sail to an easy victory.

Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has had to face down more than $6 million in ads attacking him as soft on crime, but he's still seen as the heavy favorite.

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert faces a challenge from a state senator who is framing himself as the pragmatic choice in the race against the firebrand incumbent.

And Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee isn't expected to have a difficult time dispatching his primary challengers.