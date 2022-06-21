Trump's PAC gave $3 mil in May to groups backing Oz, Perdue

Former President Donald Trump's political organization sunk $3 million more into boosting his preferred candidates in May — successfully helping one over the finish line while falling short in another race — new FEC fundraising reports show.

Trump's Save America PAC cut $1 million checks to two groups helping television doctor Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary and another to a group that sought to dethrone Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.

The two groups backing Oz spent big in the GOP Senate primary. Our American Century spent $1 million in the final few weeks of the race on television ads attacking Republicans Kathy Barnette and David McCormick and boosting Oz. American Leadership Action spent more than $3 million on TV ads during the race largely attacking McCormick.

The other $1 million went to Get Georgia Right PAC, a group that blasted Kemp on the airwaves down the stretch. It wasn't Trump's first financial commitment in this race, his PAC sent more than $2 million to another group backing former Sen. David Perdue's primary challenge to Kemp, and has also previously given to Get Georgia Right.

Oz ultimately won his primary challenge while Perdue lost his last month.