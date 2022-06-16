IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

Twitter headquarters in San Francisco on April 21, 2022.
Twitter headquarters in San Francisco on April 21, 2022.David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Twitter users aren’t like everyone else, new study shows

A new study by the Pew Research Center finds differences between "high-volume" and "low-volume" Tweeters.

By Mark Murray

Twitter isn’t real life, and a new analysis from the Pew Research Center backs that up. 

According to Pew’s findings, approximately a quarter of American adults use Twitter, and a year-long study found that 33% of the tweets it reviewed are political in nature.

More significantly, Pew finds that "high-volume” political tweeters — those who tweeted political content 10 or more times over that year — approach politics differently than “low-volume” tweeters do. 

Other findings: 53% of frequent political tweeters say they talk about politics with others each last once a week (compared with 33% of infrequent political tweeters); 46% of high-volume political tweeters contributed to a political campaign in the last year (versus 21% of low-volume ones); and 27% of frequent political tweeters say they participate in politics because they enjoy it instead of being a civic duty (compared with 17% infrequent political tweeters).

Twitter users
Twitter users

Democrats also use Twitter more than Republicans do to comment on politics: 30% of Dems said they tweeted about political or social issues in the last 30 days before the survey, versus 17% of Republicans who said the same.

And the Pew study contains one more interesting set of numbers: A quarter of adults on Twitter produce 99% of all political tweets from this group. 

The Pew study consists of two components: 1) an online survey of 2,548 U.S. adult Twitter users conducted May 17-31, 2021; 2) actual tweets from a representative sample of Twitter users from May 2020 to May 2021.

Mark Murray

Mark Murray is a senior political editor at NBC News.