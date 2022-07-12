Two Democratic Senate hopefuls post eight-figure quarters

Both Florida Democratic Rep. Val Demings and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman say their U.S. Senate campaigns raised more than $10 million in the second fundraising quarter.

Demings' campaign says it raised $12.2 million from April through June, ending that quarter with $12.5 million banked away. And Fetterman's campaign disclosed $11 million in donations over that time, closing with $5.5 million in cash on hand.

Both are staggering sums for Senate candidates, particularly ones who were not in the midst of competitive primaries. But Demings and Fetterman have been some of the party's top fundraisers so far this cycle as they run against Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Pennsylvania Republican Mehmet Oz (neither have released their quarterly report, which is due Friday).