Utah governor says GOP should nominate a governor in '24

Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox told "Meet the Press" on Sunday that "I would love a governor" to be the GOP nominee for president.

Cox didn't state a preferred candidate, but he showered praise on the governors brought up in rapid succession during the interview.

On New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu: "Sununu's fantastic."

On Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: "Great record."

On former Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson: "Asa's a good friend."

"All fantastic," he said after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was mentioned.

Cox did rule out one governor running for president in 2024 — himself.

After New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who joined Cox on "Meet the Press," said he wanted to see Cox run, the Republican replied "that is definitely not happening."

"I am running for re-election."