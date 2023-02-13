IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Parts of Georgia grand jury report in Trump probe be made public, judge rules

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks outside the White House on Feb. 10, 2023.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks Friday outside the White House after a bipartisan group of governors met with President Jose Biden.Allison Bailey / Nur Photo via AP

Utah governor says GOP should nominate a governor in '24

Cox said he is "definitely" not running for president and is instead running for re-election.

By Ben Kamisar

Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox told "Meet the Press" on Sunday that "I would love a governor" to be the GOP nominee for president.

Feb. 12, 202300:45

Cox didn't state a preferred candidate, but he showered praise on the governors brought up in rapid succession during the interview.

  • On New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu: "Sununu's fantastic."
  • On Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: "Great record."
  • On former Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson: "Asa's a good friend."
  • "All fantastic," he said after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was mentioned.

Cox did rule out one governor running for president in 2024 — himself.

After New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who joined Cox on "Meet the Press," said he wanted to see Cox run, the Republican replied "that is definitely not happening."

"I am running for re-election."

Ben Kamisar

Ben Kamisar is a deputy political editor in NBC's Political Unit. 