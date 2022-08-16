Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin continues summer campaign swing in Michigan

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is heading to Michigan later this month to campaign for the state's Republican nominee for governor, Tudor Dixon, NBC News confirmed.

ABC 7News first reported news of the governor's trip to the presidential battleground state, where Youngkin will headline the Michigan Republican Party convention on August 27.

The visit will mark the third state Youngkin has campaigned in this summer. Earlier this year, Youngkin delivered remarks at the Nebraska GOP convention and joined Heidi Ganahl on the campaign trail in her campaign for governor in Colorado.

Youngkin's countrywide travel has already sparked rumors that he could be interested in seeking higher office. Virginia law prohibits an incumbent governor from seeking a second consecutive term, meaning that at the end of Youngkin's term in 2026, he would be available to campaign for another position.

Youngkin began to cultivate his national profile on the campaign trail in Virginia, when he beat former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the race for governor in 2021.

His win reverberated nationally for Youngkin's seeming ability to hold former President Donald Trump at arm's-length while winning in a state that had trended heavily Democratic in recent elections. As a result, he's been credited with creating a roadmap for candidates in other Democratic-leaning states to win statewide.