What's next for Virginia’s special House primary?

Virginia Democrats took to the polls Tuesday in their “firehouse primary” for the 4th District’s special election today, but the party won't start counting results until Wednesday morning.

The top two candidates in the race are state Sens. Jennifer McClellan and Joseph Morrissey.

The winner will have a significant leg up in February’s special election in a district that the late Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin won by 30 percentage points this November, just weeks before he passed away.

In other campaign news:

Democratic drama: The New Hampshire Democratic Party informed the national party that they “do not have any option but to be in non-compliance” with the proposal to change the state’s primary date, Politico reports.

The youth wants change: A majority of attendees — 58% — at a Turning Point USA conference who said they supported Harmeet Dhillon for RNC chair over current chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, per Politico.

Bluegrass bow-out: The election may be in 2023, not 2024, but we’re keeping an eye on Kentucky’s gubernatorial race, where GOP state Rep. Savannah Maddox ended her bid Tuesday.

Dismissed: A state ethics board dismissed a complaint against South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem related to her use of a government plane to travel to political events.