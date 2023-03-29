Vivek Ramaswamy launches first presidential campaign TV ad

Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is up on the airwaves in Iowa and New Hampshire with a new TV ad in his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

In the ad, Ramaswamy tells viewers, "We’re in the middle of a national identity crisis. Faith, patriotism and hard work have disappeared. Wokeness, gender ideology and the climate cult have taken their place."

He adds, "We spend so much time celebrating our diversity that we forget the values that bind us together. And I believe deep in my bones, those values still exist."

While he speaks, images of youth climate activist Greta Thunberg and transgender swimmer Lia Thomas play over his words.

It's Ramaswamy's first paid ad campaign since he joined the race to be the Republican nominee for president.

According to a campaign press release, the ad "is part of a multi-million dollar ad campaign in the early states over the next several months beginning [Wednesday]."

So far, the campaign has spent almost $130,000 on the ad campaign, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking firm.

Ramaswamy is the second candidate to go up on the airwaves in the GOP race for president. Businessman Perry Johnson, who formerly ran for governor in Michigan, has also run ads.

Johnson has spent almost $700,000 so far running ads in Iowa and New Hampshire.