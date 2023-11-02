Vivek Ramaswamy prepares $10 million-plus early-state ad push

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is launching an eight-figure ad buy in the early-voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire in a final push to gain traction in the 2024 race.

This first ad of his “TRUTH” series, which features a flashy compilation of clips of Ramaswamy on the campaign trail and him outlining the “10 truths” that form the platform of his campaign will start airing on Nov. 4, 72 days ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

“Going up any time earlier would have been stupid. And this is just the beginning. If people thought he was aggressive with events leading up to this, stay tuned for post-November 8,” Ramaswamy communications director Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

Ramaswamy, 38, has held a significant number of events across multiple counties in Iowa and New Hampshire but has not been climbing the polls.

In the latest NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll released Monday, Ramaswamy was stuck at 4% support in the Hawkeye State, even with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has never campaigned in the state this election cycle. Former President Donald Trump remains in first place with 43% in the poll.

During a Wednesday campaign event in Windham, New Hampshire, Ramaswamy told NBC News that he believes that “if the election was held amongst the subset of people who go to events, I think we’d probably win Iowa, New Hampshire right now.” But he realizes he needs to capture a broader audience and is now trying to reach those people through advertising.

The GOP candidate also told reporters to “stay tuned” when asked about how the campaign will increase momentum as the 2024 primary race heats up.

Ramaswamy will be among the candidates on stage Nov. 8 for the third Republican primary debate hosted by NBC News in Miami, Florida.