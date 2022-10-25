IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Members of Congress on the House floor at the Capitol
Members of Congress on the House floor at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images file

Voters' message to next Congress: Be more effective, fix the economy

A new NBC News poll asked voters to send a message to candidates who will go on to win the election. Here's what they said.

By Alexandra Marquez

"Be more effective" and "fix the economy" were two of the leading messages voters surveyed in a new NBC News poll said when asked to send a message to candidates who will be elected in November's midterm elections.

Voters were allowed to give open-ended responses, which pollsters then categorized into distinct themes.

Fourteen percent of those surveyed said something close to the phrases, "be more effective," "be more productive," or "do more."

Here are the top issues driving voters for the midterms

Oct. 24, 202203:21

Fourteen percent aligned with the message, "fix the economy," or "reduce the cost of living," and an additional ten percent aligned with the message, "protect women's rights."

Other popular themes were "more bipartisanship" or "work for the people," and "save this country" or "turn this country around."

Pollsters found that voters who would prefer a Democratic-controlled Congress after this election (47% of those surveyed) were more likely to respond to the message question with "be more effective" and "protect women's rights."

They also found that voters who would prefer a Republican-controlled Congress after the midterms (46% of those surveyed) were more likely to answer the message question with "fix the economy" and "reduce the cost of living."

Other themes that were mentioned by voters on both sides of the aisle included, "focus on the problems with the United States," "listen to your constituents," "get rid of Trump," and "get rid of Biden."

Alexandra Marquez is a researcher for the NBC News political unit.