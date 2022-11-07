Voters' message ahead of midterms: Fix the economy, end partisanship

In an NBC News poll released Sunday, just three days ahead of the midterm elections, voters focused on the economy and bipartisanship when asked what message they'd send to elected representatives with their vote.

Fourteen percent of those surveyed said they would tell their new elected officials a message along the lines of, "Fix the economy," and "Reduce the cost of living," and 11% said they would say something close to, "More bipartisanship," and "Work for the people."

Other high-polling messages included "be more effective/productive," "protect women's rights," and "honesty, integrity, and trust matter."

There were differences in the prevalence of messages among voters of different parties, too.

Republicans were more likely to say their message aligned with, "fix the economy," "curb inflation," and "America first."

Other Republican messages included, "protect democracy," "lower gas prices," and "get the country back on track."

Meanwhile, the most common Democratic messages were, "women's rights," "protect democracy," and "voter's rights."

Other common messages among Democrats were, "election integrity," "fix the economy," and "stop hate."