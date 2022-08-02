Voting rights group drops $2 million on anti-Oz ads

End Citizens United, a voting rights and anti-corruption group, is spending $2 million this month on TV ads in Pennsylvania to attack Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for Senate.

The group's ad, which they say will run August 2 - August 13, highlights Dr. Oz's residency in New Jersey and accuses him of taking money from pharmaceutical lobbyists.

"Dr. Oz, from, I’m a little ashamed to admit, Jersey. Running for Senate in, get this, Pennsylvania," the ad's narrator tells viewers.

"Look, he's a Palm Beach mansion-owning celebrity. Good for him! But Dr. Oz, a senator? From Pennsylvania? Fuggedaboutit," he continues.

This is ECU's first ad buy of the 2022 election cycle. The group supports candidates who they identify as "champions of campaign finance reform."

This cycle, they're already backing incumbents like Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly and Raphael Warnock, of Arizona and Georgia, respectively. They're also backing challengers like Democratic Rep. Val Demings in Florida, who is working to unseat GOP Sen. Marco Rubio this fall, and Democrat Mike Franken, the party's nominee for Senate in Iowa.

In 2020, the group spent over $65.5 million backing candidates for elected office. And so far this cycle, they've raised over $17 million, according to FEC filings.