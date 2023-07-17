Vulnerable Senate Dems hauled in over $3 million on average in second quarter

Senate Democrats in competitive races raised millions in the second quarter of this year, hauling an average of $3.6 million to their campaign accounts from April through June, per an NBC News analysis of FEC filings.

The top Senate Democratic fundraiser in a race considered competitive by the Cook Political Report is Montana Sen. Jon Tester, who raised $5.1 million.

Just behind him was Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, who raised $5 million.

The Democrat in a competitive seat who brought in the least in the second quarter was West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who raised $1.3 million. Manchin hasn't yet announced whether he'll run for re-election.

However, Manchin did end the quarter with $10.8 million on hand, the most of any Democrats in this group. The average cash on hand at the end of June among all six Senate Democrats in competitive races was $8.2 million.

Among incumbent Senate Republicans in competitive races, the average fundraising haul for the second quarter was $2.5 million, though there are fewer incumbent Republicans in competitive Senate races than Democrats -- just Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Cruz raised $3.4 million in the second quarter and ended the quarter with $4.8 million on hand. Scott raised $1.7 million and ended the quarter with almost $3 million on hand.

While Scott doesn't have any Democratic challengers yet, Cruz was outraised by Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, who announced his campaign to unseat Cruz earlier in the quarter.

Allred collected $8.8 million from April through June, including a transfer of money that built up in his old House account, the most of any candidate for Senate in the U.S. in a competitive race. He ended the quarter with $5.7 million left in his campaign account.

Competitive primary contests

Two safe Democratic seats feature senators who plan to retire after this term: Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin and California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Though the primaries for those seats weren't included in NBC News' analysis of competitive general election races, candidates in those races still hauled millions.

In California, Rep. Adam Schiff raised $8.3 million in the second quarter in his bid to succeed Feinstein. His two main Democratic competitors -- Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee -- raised $3.2 million and $1.1 million, respectively.

In Maryland, Rep. David Trone raised $9.8 million, but that was funded primarily by a $9.7 million loan from Trone to his campaign. Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando, one of Trone's rivals, raised over $526,000. Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, another rival, raised $1.7 million.