Warnock becomes latest to launch TV ad on abortion rights

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., launched a new TV ad Thursday targeting his GOP opponent, former football player Herschel Walker, on his abortion position.

The ad is the latest abortion-focused spot from a Democratic candidate as the party looks to leverage the furor over the Supreme Court's decision to eliminate the Constitutional right to an abortion in the midterm elections.

"There’s one issue where Hershel Walker actually has made his position clear," a narrator says in the 30-second ad. The ad then cuts to footage of Walker being asked if he supports any exceptions to abortion bans, and Walker replies, "Not right now I don't."

The ad also shows footage of Walker saying, "There’s not a national ban on abortion right now, and I think that’s a problem."

"Should Herschel Walker really be representing Georgia?" the narrator asks at the end of the ad.

It's Warnock's first TV ad tracked by AdImpact that mentions the issue of abortion.

Warnock has vastly outspent Walker on the airwaves, spending $19.9 million on ads since the May 24 primary, while Walker has spent $3.4 million. GOP groups have helped close the gap in advertising. Overall, Warnock and aligned Democratic groups have spent a combined $35 million on the race since the primary, while Republicans have spent a combined $35.2 million.

The race is expected to be one of the most competitive in the country. The Cook Political Report rates the Georgia Senate race a Toss up.