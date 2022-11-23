Warnock launches direct-to-camera Thanksgiving ad

With less than two weeks until the Georgia Senate runoff, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is releasing a new TV ad Wednesday that acknowledges the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and what it means to him.

"Politics these days is often used to divide us," Warnock says in the minute-long spot shared first with NBC News. "But Thanksgiving offers us the opportunity to consider all the things we share in common. We all want better lives for our children, we all want to live in safe and secure communities, we all want to be treated with dignity and respect."

Warnock speaks directly into the camera in this new ad, which will air on broadcast networks across the state through the holiday weekend, according to Warnock's campaign. His campaign has spent and reserved $16.9 million in ads so far through the Dec. 6 runoff, per AdImpact. Republican Herschel Walker's campaign has spent and reserved $6.2 million.

Warnock, who serves as the senior pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, also uses the ad to express gratitude for members of the military, "teachers, first responders, and the generations before them who built America into the greatest country in the world."

He ends the ad by saying, "The prophet Jeremiah, living through difficult days, said that out of them shall come songs of thanksgiving and the sounds of rejoicing. That is my prayer for you and for us all."