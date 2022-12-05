Warnock, Walker release new TV ads on eve of Georgia runoff

Both Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are launching new TV ads on the eve of Georgia's Senate runoff.

The two spots, per the ad tracking firm AdImpact, are among a flurry of TV ads that have blanketed the state ahead of Tuesday's election.

Walker's 30-second ad features Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp campaigning for Walker. Kemp won re-election in November by winning 53 percent of the vote, avoiding a runoff.

"This is gonna be a turnout election," Kemp says in a speech featured in the ad. "Who’s more motivated? Is it them or us?"

Kemp initially did not join Walker on the campaign trail ahead of November's election, but he did stump for Walker ahead of the December runoff. Kemp recently told NBC News, "I'm fighting hard for Herschel because I think it's important that we have a Republican in that seat."

Warnock also launched a TV ad on Monday, as he and his Democratic allies continue to outspend Republicans on the airwaves.

The ad features a compilation of Warnock's stump speeches, where he discusses his biography and priorities.

"Are you ready to do this one more time? Put your shoes on. If we fight together, if we stand together, we will win the future together!" Warnock says.

Warnock also launched an ad Monday morning where he discusses his father's work ethic. He also makes an implicit reference to the multiple elections Georgians have had over the last couple of years, with Senate runoffs in 2020 and again this year.

"The last few years have exhausted us all. But we’re moving forward in ways big and small," Warnock says. "I’m Raphael Warnock and I’m asking for your vote one more time."