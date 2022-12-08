Warnock's Georgia Senate win by the numbers

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election victory in Tuesday's runoff brings the 2022 federal election cycle to an end, with a high-profile race that reflected many of the defining dynamics of the last two years.

Here's a look at the key numbers that defined the race between Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, both the runoff and the broader race:

104: The number of counties where Warnock improved his vote share between November's general election and December's runoff. He improved that share the most in Stewart County (exurban/rural Columbus) and Johnson County (home of Wrightsville, Walker's hometown).

55: The number of counties where Walker improved his vote share between his two contests — the largest increases in rural counties such as Quitman, Gordon and Miller counties.

2: The number of counties that Walker won in the general election that Warnock won back in the runoff — Baldwin and Washington. Both were counties that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp won by at least 5 percentage points on Election Day but where Walker's margin of victory that day was much smaller, and where the GOP Senate nominee couldn't win in the runoff's head-to-head matchup.

0: The number of counties that flipped parties between the 2021 and 2022 runoffs.

$338 million: How much was spent on TV/radio/digital ads in the race over the two-year cycle, per AdImpact.

$82 million: How much was spent on those ads during just the runoff period alone.

$154 million: How much money Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock raised this election cycle through Nov. 16, per his latest fundraising report filed with the Federal Election Commission. Walker raised $58.6 million according to that latest fundraising report. Both candidates will file their final reports detailing the rest of their fundraising and spending within weeks.