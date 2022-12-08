IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Raphael Warnock
Raphael Warnock during an election night watch party, on Dec. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore / AP

Warnock's Georgia Senate win by the numbers

Warnock improved his margin from the November election in more than 100 counties.

By Ben Kamisar and Bridget Bowman

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election victory in Tuesday's runoff brings the 2022 federal election cycle to an end, with a high-profile race that reflected many of the defining dynamics of the last two years.

Here's a look at the key numbers that defined the race between Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, both the runoff and the broader race:

104: The number of counties where Warnock improved his vote share between November's general election and December's runoff. He improved that share the most in Stewart County (exurban/rural Columbus) and Johnson County (home of Wrightsville, Walker's hometown).

55: The number of counties where Walker improved his vote share between his two contests — the largest increases in rural counties such as Quitman, Gordon and Miller counties.

2: The number of counties that Walker won in the general election that Warnock won back in the runoff — Baldwin and Washington. Both were counties that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp won by at least 5 percentage points on Election Day but where Walker's margin of victory that day was much smaller, and where the GOP Senate nominee couldn't win in the runoff's head-to-head matchup.

0: The number of counties that flipped parties between the 2021 and 2022 runoffs.

$338 million: How much was spent on TV/radio/digital ads in the race over the two-year cycle, per AdImpact.

$82 million: How much was spent on those ads during just the runoff period alone.

$154 million: How much money Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock raised this election cycle through Nov. 16, per his latest fundraising report filed with the Federal Election Commission. Walker raised $58.6 million according to that latest fundraising report. Both candidates will file their final reports detailing the rest of their fundraising and spending within weeks.

