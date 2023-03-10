Warren endorses Johnson as Chicago mayoral hopefuls flaunt endorsements

Now that former Chicago Public Schools chief Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson have advanced to the Chicago mayoral runoff, the two candidates have been unveiling a flurry of endorsements.

The new backers exemplify how the candidates are positioning themselves ahead of the April 4 election — Johnson touting support from prominent progressives and unions, and Vallas receiving the backing of prominent Black politicians as he looks to secure a victory as a white politician in a city with a significant minority population.

On Friday, Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of the more prominent progressives in Congress, announced she's backing Johnson.

And on a more local level, Johnson has secured a handful of prominent city-level endorsements in recent days — including a prominent branch of the Service Employees International Union, Illinois Democratic Rep. Jan Schakowsky, the Illinois Nurses Association and Cook County Board of Commissioners Toni Preckwinkle.

Vallas also won two big endorsements this week — one from longtime former Secretary of State Jesse White, and another from Willie Wilson, a businessman who finished fifth in the February mayoral race's first round.