Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., arrives at the Rayburn Building on June 2, 2022, in Washington.Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images file

Warren backs Nadler in New York member-on-member primary

Nadler, the House Judiciary Chairman, is facing off against fellow Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who chairs the Oversight Committee.

By Ben Kamisar

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is throwing her support behind Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., after redistricting threw him into a member-on-member primary.

Nadler is the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee who was first elected to Congress in 1992. While he's largely run without facing serious primary challengers, New York's new congressional lines put him in a primary matchup against fellow Democrat Carolyn Maloney. Maloney is another longtime New York politico — she too won her first House election the same year as Nadler and is the House Oversight Committee Chairman. On Monday, she won the endorsement of EMILY's List, which backs pro-choice, Democratic women.

Suraj Patel, a Democrat who narrowly lost to Maloney in the primary last cycle, is also running and was endorsed by former Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang.

The primary is one of the newly competitive races created by the state's redistricting, where the court appointed an outside expert to draw the lines after the state Democrats' map was struck down.

