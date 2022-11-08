Here's how we're watching Election Night

The NBC News political unit put together a list of 25 midterm races that could be consequential on election night. Here's a reminder of the dynamics in each race, as well as an hour-by-hour guide to poll closing times for those races.

7 p.m. ET

At 7 p.m. ET, polls will close in Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia. We're keeping a close eye on three races in those states.

In Georgia's gubernatorial race, there's a rematch between GOP Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams. In 2018, Abrams lost to Kemp by less than two points.

In Georgia's Senate race, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is running for re-election just two years after winning a special election. He faces former football player Herschel Walker, a Republican.

In Virginia's 2nd District, Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria faces Republican Jen Kiggans, who, like Luria, a Navy veteran. Luria has served in a prominent role on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

7:30 p.m. ET

At 7:30 p.m. ET, polls will close in Ohio, North Carolina and West Virginia. We'll be closely watching three races in these states.

In North Carolina's Senate race, Democrat Cheri Beasley is hoping to flip a Republican-held seat, which is being vacated due to Sen. Richard Burr's retirement. Beasley faces GOP Rep. Ted Budd.

In Ohio's Senate race, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan is also running to flip a Republican-held seat, with this one being vacated by retiring Sen. Rob Portman. Ryan is running against Republican J.D. Vance, a lawyer and author.

In North Carolina's 13th District, Republican Bo Hines and Democrat Wiley Nickel are locked in a tight race to replace Budd, who is running for Senate.

8 p.m. ET

Polls in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington D.C., Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Tennessee close at 8 p.m. ET. We'll be closely following seven races where polls close at that time. (Note: While most polls in Florida close at 7 p.m. ET, all polls do not close in the state until 8 p.m. ET).

In Michigan's gubernatorial contest, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is hoping to hold off Republican Tudor Dixon and win a second term. Access to abortion has been a focal point in that race, with Whitmer promising to protect reproductive rights and Dixon firmly opposing abortion.

In Florida’s Senate race, Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican, is facing Democratic Sen. Val Demings, one of the most well funded Senate candidates in the country.

In Florida’s gubernatorial contest, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis faces former Rep. Charlie Crist, a Democrat who once served as governor as a Republican.

In New Hampshire's Senate contest, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan is also trying to win re-election. She faces Republican retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc.

Pennsylvania Senate's race has drawn a lot of attention as Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz have been locked in a tight race. A win for Oz would mean Republicans keep a competitive Senate seat, while a win for Fetterman would mean flipping a Republican-held Senate seat for Democrats.

In Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race, Democrat Josh Shapiro faces Republican Doug Mastriano, a candidate with Trump's endorsement who has cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In Pennsylvania's 8th District, Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright is trying to win re-election in a competitive district. He is in a rematch against Republican Jim Bognet.

9 p.m. ET

At 9 p.m. ET, polls are slated to close in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

In Arizona's Senate race, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is vying for a full term after he won a special election two years ago. He faces Republican Blake Masters, who has been endorsed by Trump and supported by Peter Thiel, a tech executive and investor.

In Arizona's gubernatorial race, Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs face each other in the race to succeed Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who is term limited. Lake has been endorsed by Trump and is seeking her first elected office, while Hobbs was elected to be Secretary of State in 2018.

In Wisconsin's Senate race, Democrat Mandela Barnes is running against Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who is running for a third term.

In Wisconsin's gubernatorial contest, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is running for re-election against Republican Tim Michels.

In Kansas' governor's race, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is running for re-election. She's touted herself as "middle of the road," but has been attacked by conservative groups and her opponent, Republican Derek Schmidt, for being too liberal.

In Minnesota's 2nd District, Democratic Rep. Angie Craig is defending her seat from Republican Tyler Kistner in a rematch of the 2020 election.

In Colorado's 8th District, a brand new district created following the 2020 census, Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer faces Democrat Yadira Caraveo.

In Nebraska's 2nd District, Republican Rep. Don Bacon is defending his seat from Democrat Tony Vargas after Bacon's district was redrawn to be more competitive in the redistricting process following the 2020 census.

10 p.m. ET

At 10 p.m. ET, polls will close in Utah, Nevada and Montana. We'll be watching three key races in those states.

In Nevada's gubernatorial contest, Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak is running against Republican Joe Lombardo, a sheriff from Clark County who has been endorsed by Trump.

In Nevada's Senate race, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is running for re-election against Republican Adam Laxalt, the state's former attorney general. Like Lombardo, Laxalt has been endorsed by Trump.

In Nevada's 3rd District, Democratic Rep. Susie Lee faces Republican April Becker, a political newcomer.

11 p.m. EST

Polls in California, Idaho, Oregon and Washington close at 11 p.m. EST on election night. We'll be watching one House race in California on election night.

In California's 22nd District, Democrat Rudy Salas is trying to beat Republican Rep. David Valadao, who was one of 10 House Republicans to imepach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.