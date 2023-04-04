IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Virginia A.G. Patrick Morrisey.Toya Sarno Jordan / Getty Images file

West Virginia A.G. Patrick Morrisey launches run for governor

Morrisey is the latest Republican to jump into the race to replace term-limited GOP Gov. Jim Justice.

By Bridget Bowman

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Tuesday that he is running for governor, becoming the latest Republican to jump into the open seat race.

GOP Gov. Jim Justice cannot run for re-election due to term limits, so a crowded field of Republicans has emerged to try and lead the GOP-leaning state.

“I’m the only proven conservative in this race with a deep record of fighting and defeating the swamp and the political elites, successfully defending our West Virginia values, and accomplishing the big things West Virginians care about," Morrisey said in remarks as he launched his campaign in Harpers Ferry, per a press release from the campaign.

Morrisey was first elected to his post in 2012, and made an unsuccessful run for Senate in 2018. That year, he lost to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin by 3 percentage points.

The GOP gubernatorial primary also includes two other statewide officials — Secretary of State Mac Warner and state Auditor J.B. McCuskey — as well as state Del. Moore Capito, who is GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito's son.

Republicans are favored to hold onto the governor's mansion next year. Former President Donald Trump carried the Mountain State by 39 points in 2020.

Justice has been openly weighing a run for Senate, although Manchin has has not yet decided if he is going to run for re-election. Manchin has also been considering a run for president.

